Canada halts private refugee sponsorship until 2025

The Government of Canada has announced a temporary suspension of new applications under the Private Sponsorship of Refugees (PSR) Program for Groups of Five and community sponsors, in a bid to tackle growing backlogs.

The suspension, effective November 29, 2024, will last until December 31, 2025.

The PSR Program, operational for over 40 years, has been a global benchmark for refugee resettlement.

It enables private groups in Canada to sponsor refugees, offering them an opportunity for a fresh start.

While widely successful, the programme has struggled with increasing demand that exceeds the spaces available under Canada’s Immigration Levels Plan, leading to significant application backlogs and extended processing times.

“Processing times have become increasingly lengthy, creating uncertainty for both refugees and their sponsors,” stated Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in a press release.

According to IRCC, the temporary suspension applies exclusively to new applications from Groups of Five and community sponsors.

However, IRCC clarified that applications submitted before November 29, 2024, will continue to be processed.

Canada said it remains committed to resettling 23,000 privately sponsored refugees in 2025, as outlined in its Immigration Levels Plan.

By pausing new applications, IRCC aims to manage the backlog effectively and ensure it meets its resettlement targets without further delays.

This measure, IRCC said, aligns with Canada’s broader immigration goals, which include welcoming 500,000 new permanent residents annually by 2025, with refugees and protected persons making up a significant portion.

It stated that the suspension provides an opportunity for IRCC to consult with stakeholders and explore reforms to the PSR Program.

“Potential improvements include the adoption of digital solutions and streamlined processes to enhance efficiency and manage demand more effectively”, IRCC said.

While the pause may disappoint groups eager to sponsor refugees, IRCC emphasises that it is a necessary step to preserve the long-term viability of the program.

“This measure is about ensuring fairness and efficiency in the system,” IRCC noted.

Sponsors are encouraged to use this period to engage with IRCC and contribute to discussions on improving the program.

The IRCC maintained that the pause, while challenging, offers an opportunity to strengthen Canada’s commitment to refugees and build a more efficient sponsorship system for the future.

