Canada ends Nigeria Student Express stream, which reduced study permit processing times

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has just announced that it would no longer accept study permit applications submitted under the Student Direct Stream (SDS) and Nigeria Student Express (NSE) stream.

The Nigeria Student Express (NSE) stream is for study permit applicants from Nigeria which was geared at reducing study permit processing times.

This announcement comes on the heels of new measures to Canada’s international student program as the federal government looks to control the levels of temporary residents through work and study permits in the country.

According to the Government of Canada website, “NSE is similar to SDS, except that the applicant must show that they have funds in a bank account (NSE) instead of purchasing a Canadian guaranteed investment certificate (GIC) and paying fees as they would for SDS. NSE relies on a local verifiable banking solution (MyBank)”.

The announcement notes that going forward, all study permit applications will be submitted using the standard application process.

About SDS and NSE

The SDS was launched in 2018 to simplify study permit applications for international students from 14 countries, including India, China, Pakistan, and the Philippines.

Applicants under this stream were required to provide language test results and evidence that they opened a Canadian Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC) of $20,635 CAD. This is in addition to other study permit requirements.

The Department later recognised the need for a similar initiative tailored to Nigerian applicants when the SDS option was no longer available. To address this, the Nigeria Student Express (NSE) pilot was launched in January 2020, reflecting local conditions.

Concerns about the NSE’s fairness were raised by stakeholders, who argued that it may be inequitable and discriminatory.

Critics highlighted that the SDS only requires students to provide proof of $10,000, whereas the NSE mandates $30,000. Applicants were initially required to submit a MyBank certificate verifying sufficient funds to cover their studies (CAD 30,000 equivalent) for at least six months.

Additionally, 12 months of banking history had to be shown.

The Student Direct Stream (SDS) has historically boasted higher approval rates and faster processing times compared to the standard study permit application process. For instance, as of November 8, the average processing time for applications submitted from India reached approximately eight weeks.

Key changes within 12 months

Over the past 12 months, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has introduced several key measures such as:

A cap on the number of new study permits issued is set at 437,000 for 2025, which will encompass master’s and PhD students.

New eligibility criteria regarding language proficiency and fields of study for those pursuing a Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP). Restrictions on the availability of work permits for the spouses of international students.

An updated cost-of-living requirement for international students applying for a Canadian study permit.

