CAN to voters: Liberate yourself from shackles of misrule in 2023 general election

Nigerians have been called upon to liberate themselves from the shackles of misrule as they cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Ondo state, Rev’d Fr. Anselm Ologunwa, who made the call on Saturday in his New Year message in Akure, the Ondo state capital, however, stressed that qualities such as competence, capacity and integrity should be considered while casting votes for the development of Nigeria.

Ologunwa, who also admonished Nigerians that as they clean their houses and prepare for the new year, they should not forget to clean their souls because that is where the savior, Jesus Christ dwells.

According to him, Christ is not interested in how one looks or what you eat or places you visit during the celebration, but the best gift one can give him is a clean heart.

He advised Christians to celebrate moderately, act responsibly and also refrain from acts that can bring shame to their personality, government and the nation as a whole.

The cleric also used the occasion to acknowledge the support and cooperation of religious leaders in the state towards the enhancement of the Christian community.