Cadbury Nigeria unveils winners of Bournvita Bourn Factor Season 3

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Mondelēz International, and producers of Bournvita cocoa beverage drink has unveiled the top three winners in the third edition of its Bournvita Bourn Factor School Talent Competition.

Winners in the competition, which witnessed schools’ participation from all over the country, were announced at a media parley held at the Company’s head office in Lagos, on Monday.

The grand prize of N3,000,000 was presented to Bethel Nursery and Primary School from Osun State. The second position went to Excellence Nursery and Primary, Ondo State, with a prize of N2,000,000; while the third position went to Infinity International School, Ogun State with N1,000,000 prize.

At the award presentation ceremony, the managing director, Cadbury West Africa, Oyeyimika Adeboye, reiterated the company’s values and the commitment to delight consumers with its brands.

“The Bourn Factor platform was created to enable children from different schools to showcase their talents, compete and win prizes for their schools while raising money towards a social cause of their choice,” she said.

“We launched the first edition in 2019, with 183 schools entering the competition.

In 2021, 319 schools participated in the competition, resulting in the collection of over four million jars and product wrappers; with 54 of the participating schools exceeding their targets. This shows how much these schools believe in us and the Bourn Factor Competition.

Most importantly, it reminds us of how much more we need to do to impact lives.”

Adeboye further added that Cadbury Bournvita had worked with winners of the Bourn Factor Talent Hunt Competition in the past to renovate their schools, set up ICT facilities, build playing grounds and provide boreholes.

Tolulope Olaoye, category lead, Cocoa Beverages, Cadbury West Africa, in reiterating the importance of the winners helping children from less-privileged homes, said the brand leveraging the Bourn Factor Competition encouraged the winning schools to nominate an orphanage home where its products will be donated to.

According to Olaoye, this ensures that less privileged children are carried along in its initiative to give back to society. “At Cadbury, we are dedicated to providing families with high quality and delicious cocoa beverage that provides the highest level of nutrition, with 17 essential vitamins and minerals.

“The Bourn Factor Talent Hunt Competition helps to promote the mental well-being of children as well, through showcasing of their talents. This aligns with our desire to partner with families across Nigeria to prepare their children to win in life,” said Olaoye.

Cadbury Nigeria, through Bournvita, has invested in the physical and mental well-being of Nigerians, spearheading initiatives geared towards the educational development of children. Initiatives such as the Bournvita School Programme, Bournvita Tech BootCamp and Bourn Factor Talent Competition are programmes that continue to impact the lives of young children around the country, harnessing their passions and talents.