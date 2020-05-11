CACOVID commissions 66-bed capacity receiving centre for Covid -19 patients in Kano

A 66-bed capacity Isolation Centre fully refurbished and equipped by the Private Sector Coalition against Covid-19 (CACOVID), to serve as a receiving facility for individuals that test positive for Covid-19, has been commissioned in Kano State.

The facility which is situated at Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, is one of the six isolation facilities being put in place in the state, to complement the on-going efforts by both the federal and state governments to accommodate the rising cases of Covid-19 patients, who are in need of isolation in the state.

Apart from the physical re-conditioning of the building of the centre, CACOVID also provided new set of hospital beds, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and other medical accessories, as well as re-creation and sporting facilities, including Table Tennis

Speaking before handling over the donated Centre to the state government, Abdulkadir Sidi, representative of the Chairperson of Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote, who performed the presentation on behalf of CACOVID, disclosed that the gesture was part of an on-going intervention by the partners geared at assisting the government to confront the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Sidi expressed the determination of the partners to continue to support the state government in every way to bring an end to the disease.

“On behalf of CACOVID, we in Dangote Foundation are glad to hand over this 66-bed capacity fully equipped centre to you sir. As you know, the refurbishing and other facilities put in place here is at the instance of the partners.

‘We want to assure you that the CACOVID is prepared to continue to support the state in whatever way that are required” Sidi stated.

In his address earlier, Ibrahim Tsanyawa, commissioner for health, commended the CACOVID for the initiative which according to him, was a great boost to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic disease in the state.

The commissioner called on the residents of the state to complement what the government and private bodies that constitutes CACOIVD are doing, by ensuring that they comply with all the directives given to curtail the disease.

Speaking before commissioning the facility, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, thanked the private sector partners led by Dangote and BUA, for the various supports they have been rendering to the state since the outbreak of the covid-19.

The governor specifically, mentioned the donation of Mobile Testing Centre, Ambulances Vehicles, and other materials donated by Dangote and BUA, as gestures that will be remembered for a long time by the people of the state.

He said his administration has been encouraged by the support given by the CACOVID, assuring that everything was being done to effectively manage the pandemic