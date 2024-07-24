CAC to strike off companies dormant for over 10 years

The Corporate Affairs Commission has said it will take out names of dormant companies that have not filed their annual reports in 10 years from its register.

“This is to inform the General Public that the Commission pursuant to its powers contained in Section 692 (3) (4) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act No. 3 of 2020, intends to strike off from the Register, names of defunct or dormant companies that have not filed Annual Returns for a period of 10 years,” it said in a statement posted on its X account.

Read also: PiggyVest Named Among World Top 250 Fintech Companies By CNBC

It said a full list of the companies published on the Commission’s website www.cac.gov.ng.

“ These companies are given a period of 90 days from the date of this publication to file all outstanding annual returns and send an email of this fact to [email protected]. so as to remove their names from the list,” it said.

It noted that it is illegal to carry on business with the name of a company that has been delisted from the register as such company is deemed to be dissolved.