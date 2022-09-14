CAC partners NBA for seamless registration process

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has partnered the Lagos branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in its bid to enhance user seamless transactions on its registration portal.

Garba Abubakar, registrar/CEO, CAC, speaking at a training organised by both organisations for lawyers in Lagos on Monday, harped on the need for accredited agents to always be guided by the published checklist and other regulations available on the commission’s website to ensure a hitch-free interface. Ayomike Jolomi spoke on behalf of the registrar general/CEO of the CAC.

The technical assistant to the registrar general, Mohammed Abdullahi in his presentation, rolled out the rudiments for online interface and how to ensure hitch-free, pre and post-incorporation online filings on the CRP.

Abdullahi, who maintained that the CAC would ensure continued improvement of its processes via feedback from such engagements, revealed that by the end of October, 2022, many more services would be available, including online alteration and amendment of constitution.

Other members of the CAC technical team, Suleiman Girei and Talle Mohammed, also spoke on name reservation; registrar general’s consent, registration of limited partnership and limited liability partnership, among others.

Chairman of the NBA Lagos, Ikechukwu Uwanna said the training was among others aimed at improving the performance of members during their respective interface with the CAC online portal.

Uwanna, who applauded the commission’s reform initiatives, said the idea of the training was conceived during the December, 2021 meeting of the branch as CAC was critical to their operations.

He, therefore, urged participants to utilise the opportunity provided by the training to, among others, enhance their user ability in order to efficiently serve their clients.