By-elections: Cross River APC calls for free and credible polls on Saturday

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River State chapter has called on the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to be neutral while conducting the two by-elections in Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State Constituency.

“We do not want your support or any other party let the people voice be heard and counted be firm and truly independent’

Alphonsus Eba, chairman in Cross River disclosed that the party and the people of the state would no longer allow further intimidation by any body in the State adding that the state has a reputation of peace-loving disposition and should not be taken for granted.

Eba who was reacting to what he described as an affront on the people of Cross River also alerted the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba that Cross River and the people will no longer accept such.any intimidation by anybody.

Recall that during the flag off of campaigns for Ogoja Yala Federal Constituency & Akpabuyo State constituency, PDP had berated APC for its alleged plot to stop the rally.

Briefing journalists at the APC party secretariat State, Eba declared ” We shall no longer tolerate any attempt of further intimidation by whomever and by whatever name, the people of Cross River shall resist the coming of any external aggressor coming to the state

“We are open to play decent politics as well as allow the opposition PDP to play their game but we shall not allow further intimidation.

“I’m using this opportunity to put the world on notice, I am appealing to the IGP, COAS and DSS that Gov Wike of Rivers is a security risk and threat to the peace of Cross River

“We do not want confrontation with any state governor, we are a peace-loving state but that should not be taken for granted, I want to say enough is enough.