Businesses reopen as states contain simmering protests

…Police arrest 873 protesters

…Security Council vows to resist push for change of govt

Businesses reopened on Monday across Nigeria, but this did not deter protesters who came out in their hundreds to continue their demonstration against the cost-of-living crisis in Nigeria.

Federal and state governments deployed their machineries to contain the protests using a combination of moral suasion and force.

The Department of State Services (DSS) arrested some persons on Monday for ‘treason’, saying they produced and distributed Russian flags and called for anarchy.

“The Service has apprehended some tailors in Kano State responsible for making Russian flags being distributed in the area. Some of their sponsors have also been picked. An investigation is ongoing,” the DSS said in a statement on Monday.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force public relations officer, said on Monday that 30 persons were arrested in Kaduna while one person, who was recruiting persons for flag distribution, was arrested in Kano.

Adejobi noted that 873 (from 861 at the weekend) ‘criminal elements’ and ‘rioters’ had been arrested across Nigeria in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Businesses were on in Lagos

Checks by BusinessDay revealed that some banks around the Obalende, Egbeda and Abule Egba axes in Lagos operated, but they only had few customers.

“Business activities were normal as customers trooped in for banking operations,” said a senior banker at FirstBank, Lagos, told BusinessDay.

She noted that this was down to the partial closure of the bank to commercial activities last Thursday and Friday.

“We are pleased to inform you that our branches will be fully open for business starting Monday, August 5th, 2024, except in areas where developments may affect smooth operations,” Ecobank said in a message to its customers indicating commencement of commercial activities. However, some banks were under lock and key in Lagos.

Most markets at Oshodi, Badagry, Ajah, Mushin, Isolo, among others, operated on Monday.

Stalls also carried out their businesses. Seun Alayo, a stall owner and trader at the popular Mile 2 Market, said business transactions had begun within the market but lamented low patronage which, according to her, was unusual on a Monday morning.

“Many of our customers are still in fear that the protest may linger but shops are now open. There have not been sales so far and it’s unusual for this to happen on a Monday morning,” Alayo said in a frustrating tone.

Government offices around Alausa, Ikeja, were also opened for business operations and visitors, even though the usually busy area seemed over guarded by security operatives.

“All workers have been directed to resume today (Monday) and offices that were once locked due to the protests have been fully opened. There was a roll call to ensure compliance,” a senior civil servant at the Lagos secretariat, who pleaded anonymity, said.

Due to security concerns and experiences from the 2020 #EndSARS protest which degenerated into anarchy and led to killings of many, businesses and offices were shut down in major cities on Thursday.

Commercial activities came to a halt following the resolve of the #EndBadGovernance protesters to begin their 10-day long rally despite appeals and threats from various quarters of the government.

Drawing inspiration from the Kenyan youth-led protest, thousands of Nigerians are calling on the government to end hunger, bad governance and economic mismanagement which are plaguing Africa’s biggest economy.

Businesses’ cautious operations in FCT

Businesses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) also resumed operations with caution as the #EndBadGovernance protest entered its fifth day.

Amid the ongoing protests, BusinessDay observed that several businesses reopened and implemented safety measures to protect their staff and customers.

For instance, at the popular Ceddi Plaza in the city center, operations resumed with restricted entry and exit for customers. The main entrance remained shut, and customers could only use the exit.

Similarly, the EW Supermarket in the Wuse II district restricted entry by closing part of its entrance. In the commercial hub of Wuse II, malls, restaurants, fast food joints, banks, and parks reopened, while street food vendors and hawkers started returning to the streets. Traffic also began to build up at the popular Bannex Plaza.

Business owners also adjusted their operating hours.

Emmanuel Nonye, CEO of Mic2Davgadgets, said he reviewed the resumption time from 8 am to 9 am and the closing time from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the safety of his employees.

“I adjusted the time because I want my employees to be safe at least until the protest ends,” he said.

Obinna Eze, another business owner at the Bannex premises, also adjusted his closing time to 5 p.m.

Eze, who deals in phone hardware parts, noted that the closure of businesses for about three days resulted in significant revenue losses, which forced him to resume activities today.

“Even if we are protesting hardship, we shouldn’t cause more hunger because of our business closures,” he said.

BusinessDay also observed that mobility remained a challenge for commuters, as there were fewer public vehicles on the road, forcing residents to trek long distances.

There was heavy presence of security forces at strategic locations throughout the city center such as the National Assembly and the Federal Secretariat to ensure that the protest did not exceed the restricted area around the National Stadium.

Government offices at the Ministry of Finance Complex, Federal Secretariat Complex, Court of Appeal and Head of Service remained largely deserted, with only a handful of staff members reporting for duty.

No tolerance of leadership change

Meanwhile, the National Security Council warned promoters of ongoing protests that the government would not allow any push for change of government.

Christopher Musa, chief of defence staff, said this while briefing State House journalists after the Security Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu, on Monday.

He stated that those flying foreign flags are committing a treasonable offence, noting that they will be prosecuted.

Musa said the security chiefs used the opportunity to brief the president on the situation on ground, noting that the security operatives have been following developments since the protests started.

“You know that since the riot started, all the security agencies are on ground. You can see all of us together,” he said.

The meeting came on the heels of revelations that the protests escalated in some states, including Kano and Kaduna, with private properties reported to have been looted by some rampaging youths

Musa noted that the protests, which were initially peaceful, have degenerated into looting and destruction of properties

“When the riot started, they said it was a peaceful riot but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem.”