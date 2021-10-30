BusinessDay’s journalist bags another big win at Sanlam awards

BusinessDay has grabbed another win at the 2020 Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism in South Africa as Caleb Ojewale, BusinessDay’s assistant editor beat The Economist and Forbes Africa journalists to win The African Growth Story category of the awards.

“Dear Caleb, congratulations on winning the African Growth Story category in the 2020 Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism. The recognition bears testimony to your talent and commitment to quality journalism which is at the core of these awards,” Paul Hanratty, Sanlam Group CEO said.

This comes four days after his three-part series on “How Security Agencies Hunt, Extort Local Farmers over Border Closure” won the best Anti-Corruption Reporting Award at the just concluded West Africa Media Excellence Conference and Awards (WAMECA) 2021.

Reviewing the winning work, Nixon Kariithi, convener of the judging panel for the awards said the body of work earned admiration from the panel for the impressive way the stories presented a coherent picture that clearly connected the dots on economic policies and the failures of governance.

“The articles were well written in a novelistic style, evoked scenes vividly, and displayed impeccable use of grammar. The work does an excellent job of highlighting the intersection between policy and governance and serves as an exemplar of spotlighting this critical issue in the discussions about African trade and economic development,” he said.

