BusinessDay wins ICSAN corporate governance reportage award

BusinessDay Nigeria Limited has been honoured with the Media Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance Reportage by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ISCSN).

The award was presented to BusinessDay Newspaper at the 46th annual conference, dinner and awards held at the MUSON Centre on Friday, September 16, with the theme ‘The national debt burden: causes, effects and realistic economic solutions.

Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governor, said the current administration in the state was working strategically to position the state as a choice destination for investment in the country.

Represented by his deputy governor, Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said his administration would continue to collaborate with ICSAN to deepen corporate governance in Ogun State.

Funmi Ekundayo, vice president ICSAN and chairman, the conference and annual general meeting planning committee, who presented the award to BusinessDay said that the Lagos-based publication has been a worthy partner with the institute in deepening corporate governance in Nigeria through its reportage.

She added that the institute will release a communiqué soon detailing measures that can lift the country out of its current debt burden.

Taiwo Gbenga Owokalade, president and chairman governing council, ICSAN, said good corporate governance must be both private and public sector-driven.