BusinessDay partners Tekedia mini-MBA to democratise business education

BusinessDay, West Africa’s leader in business and financial content across print, online and mobile, has signed a strategic partnership with Tekedia Mini MBA, led by Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, to broaden and deepen business education in Nigeria and Africa.

Through the partnership, every applicant on the programme through BusinessDay will receive a 10 percent discount on the value of $140 or N50,000 Mini MBA programme. In addition, they will receive a free annual online subscription to BusinessDay’s award winning and premium stories and insights.

The Tekedia Mini MBA, the next edition of which begins on September 13 – December 6, 2021, is meant to accelerate every participant’s leadership ascent, elevate business knowledge, and help businesses thrive. The programme is self-paced and spans 12 weeks.

Since it started, Tekedia has attracted professionals and students from 38 countries, and has had faculty members come from Microsoft, Shell, Flutterwave, Nigerian Breweries, Jobberman, Coca – Cola and other great companies. Some of the faculty members include Olugbenga Agboola, CEO, Flutterwave; Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, general enterprise marketing, MTN Nigeria; Edward Hudgins, senior fellow at the heartland institute; Aderinola Oloruntoye, dean, Workforce Group; Rasheed Adebayo, operations manager, Schlumberger; Brian Sallee, CEO, Avorist, and Samuel Ajiboyede, CEO, Zido Logistics.

Indeed, one of the early signs of the success of the programme is the recently signed partnership between Nigeria’s Bank of Industry (BoI) and Tekedia for the Bank to provide $2 million funding for innovators from the Tekedia Mini MBA.

Speaking on the partnership, Ogho Okiti, managing director of BusinessDay, says, “BusinessDay is delighted that it is embarking on this journey with Tekedia because the contents and insights we produce complement the work that will be done through the Tekedia Mini MBA programme.

“For over 20 years, we continue to write and provide understanding of how the economy is evolving and the business landscape is shifting. Through this partnership, Tekedia participants will have access and their knowledge enriched by them.”

Also speaking on the partnership, Ndubuisi Ekekwe, the founder and lead faculty of the Mini MBA, states, “The partnership will help to democratize business education in Nigeria and on the continent of Africa, and that is the main motivation behind the programme.”

Students and participants are expected to benefit from this intensive, but self-paced programme, including learning around innovation and growth, business systems and processes, business model and transformation and design and innovation lessons.

The partnership will complement the programme by empowering students and participants with insights, relevant and contextual content and analysis about the conditions and trends in Nigeria’s business and finance environments, and shifts in them over time.

“It will also support the institute in its achievement of its visibility and publicity goals for its executive and academic programmes, and increase its reach to its target audience,” BusinessDay said.