BusinessDay partners LBS for digital content delivery

BusinessDay Media Limited has entered into a partnership with the Lagos Business School (LBS) to provide digital news content on daily happenings in the business and financial space. This is expected to help business executives cum students make informed decisions.

According to Adaobi Agbaza, head of subscription, BusinessDay, the media organisation is pleased to collaborate with LBS to support the school’s business executives by providing a daily update on the policies, trends, opportunities, shifts, and risks in the business and finance space via the media online subscription service.

“We are delighted to partner with the LBS, which is Africa’s finest business school to support the institution in providing added value to their students.

“As businesses seek innovative ways to add value and meet the needs of their clients to stay competitive, generate revenue, and ensure growth, and as Nigeria seeks to recover from the various disruptions and uncertainties, we are partnering with LBS for profitable value delivery.”

Chinedum Ewuzie, the director of MBA at LBS, said: “We believe that by providing this service, young and aspiring business executives of the institute will be able to obtain the information they need to make up-to-date decisions in their respective organisations, thereby supporting their growth.”

Ewuzie explained that while BusinessDay will provide the daily business news content on subscription, LBS will make it available to the students and this will profit both parties.

“On our part, LBS will provide the students who need the business news contents, while BusinessDay provides the platform. LBS will have added intellectual value to its students, BusinessDay will have more subscribers. So it is a win-win affair.

“The partnership will serve as an avenue through which LBS will provide added support to its students outside of its classrooms,” he stated.

He said the partnership is focused on promoting the online subscription as the business news for the young and upward business executives.

“Through the online subscription service, the students will be informed about the real-life issues and how it affects their individual organisations. They can now apply the strategies learned online in order to enable their organisations stay relevant,” he said.

Agbaza further disclosed that the role of BusinessDay in the partnership is to provide digital contents that the business executives can leverage on a daily basis and build a brand niche they will be proud of.