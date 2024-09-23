BusinessDay journalists shortlisted for Future Africa Awards

L-R: Eniola Olatunji and Abubakar Ibrahim

Two BusinessDay Nigeria Newspaper journalists – Eniola Olatunji and Abubakar Ibrahim – have been shortlisted for the 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) 2024.

Both Eniola, a Business and in-depth market research journalist and Ibrahim, an energy and environment journalist were nominated for the Prize for Journalism category of the award.

TFAA celebrates young people between the ages of 18 and 31, who have made outstanding achievements in the year under consideration.

Announcing the nominees alongside three other journalists on Sunday, it said, “These fearless truth seekers who are committed to uncovering the truth and telling the stories that shape our understanding of the world around us.”

Eniola, a graduate of Pure and Applied Chemistry from the University of Lagos has a keen focus on reporting the fixed-income market, banking, personal finance, cost of living, and the economy who has contributed to the growth and sustaining of BusinessDay’s audience by creating engaging content across its social media, as well as replicating the strategy of another news outlet in BusinessDay.

To further increase its audience she came up with a partnership with financial micro-influencers who can help the paper reach its audience goal.

She is passionate about empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions, and dedicated to shedding light on the intricate workings of the economy and its impact on everyday life.

As a journalist at BusinessDay, Ibrahim’s commitment is to illuminate the intricacies of energy, business, and environmental topics through a journalistic lens that integrates his academic background in Business Administration and Management.

He has successfully translated complex energy issues into accessible narratives that engage and educate the audience, leveraging skills in news writing and journalism.

His role as a writer and a host/guest on various broadcasting platforms emphasises the importance of comprehensive analysis and storytelling in shaping public discourse on energy matters, underpinned by a solid foundation in radio broadcasting and a dedication to journalistic integrity.

Others journalists nominated in the Prize for Journalism category include Adesuwa Giwa Osagie, Zainab Bala, Blessings Mosugu.