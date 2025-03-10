In commemoration of International Women’s Day, BusinessDay Media, a leading medium for up-to-date news and insightful analysis of business, policy and the economy in Nigeria recently celebrated its female staff for contributing to the growth of the company.

The company recently hosted its female staff in the newsroom at its office in Ikoyi Lagos.

Through the event, the company provided an opportunity for female staff to interact closely with top female management staff and the Human Resource department.

Female staff shared their experiences and how the company stands out because of its gender equality policies. They appreciate the company for contributing immensely in their professional growth.

Speaking during the event, Ijeoma Ude, chief maketing and sales officer at BusinessDay Media, encouraged the female staff to always be at their best and resourceful to the organisation, noting that this will rub off in their personal lives.

Ude, who hinted that over 70% of the staff in BusinessDay are females, adding that when women are given the platform to lead, they drive innovation, improve business outcomes, and build industries that thrive.

Speaking of the theme of International Women’s Day (IWD) “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” she said “this emphasises the importance of achieving gender equality and empowering women and girls globally.”

She said IWD serves as a day to celebrate women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

Also speaking at the event, Linda Ochugbua, digital sales manager BusinessDay, said this year’s theme ‘Accelerate to Action’ is a wakeup call for urgency, inclusion and transformative change.

Ochugbua said “it’s a time where females stand for fairness and equality for women in all sectors of work, organisations must continue to support the growth, upliftment and empowerment for women, not just by lip service but backed with action.”

“I have seen women join the company, learn, grow and do very well. I know sometimes we suffer from imposter syndrome, where we feel like we are not good enough, but that’s not true. For you to remain in this company, then there is something great about you,” she added.

She encouraged women to rise up to the occasion, shine bright, do their very best, make sure their voice is always heard and keep showing up every single day, knowing they are adding value to the table.

She also spoke on the need for women to keep mentoring one another, helping each other, and lifting each other up daily, only then, will they conquer.

