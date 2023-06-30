Business owners urged to adopt valuable collaborative strategies for growth

For businesses to expand beyond boundaries and foster long-term growth, owners must adopt valuable collaborative strategies, outsourcing professionals and business development experts, have said.

To them, adopting collaborative strategies, and providing insightful feedback would aid in adopting innovative ideas that would result in enduring growth for the business.

Speaking on a panel with the theme, ‘A Collaborative Approach to Building Sustainable Relationships’ during the second quarter of the stakeholders’ forum organised in Abuja by Resource Intermediaries Limited (RIL), Collins Nwosu, trade ambassador of Int’l Trade Facilitation Association (ITFA), said collaboration expands business reach.

Nwosu said effective collaboration in business also leads to increased success, innovative ideas, more efficient workflows, and improved internal and external communication.

According to him, collaboration also improves how employees work together internally and how they find solutions to problems externally.

Also, Ademolasoye Awonaike, executive director, Business Development of Resource Intermediaries Limited, said there is a need for service providers and clients not to engage in a power struggle, but should rather collaborate and focus on reaching common ground, working towards shared objectives, and nurturing sustained trust.

Aishetu Usman, CFO of Bilaad Reality, said successful business collaborations require effective communication, mutual trust, and a shared vision of the goals and outcomes of the partnership.

