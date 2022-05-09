Burna packs out Madison Square with over 20,000 in attendance

New York City’s Madison Square Garden was packed to capacity as Burna Boy, the African Giant, set a new record. Burna Boy was the first African artist to sell out the Garden of Eden, performing in front of over 20,000 people.

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 Burna Boy had his One Night In Space concert at Madison Square Garden in New York United States of America (USA)

It was a history-making event for the Nigerian music industry. Reactions from the concert dominated the Nigerian social media space with several celebrities in attendance.

The 30-year-old Nigerian musician opened his two-hour show with Level Up and performed his other hit tracks, On the Low, Collateral Damage and Ye.

The Grammy award-winning Nigerian star performed to a sold-out crowd on Thursday 28 April and wowed the audience with some of his biggest hits. Burna Boy also announced his upcoming sixth studio album, Love, Damini.

Music lovers across the globe praised Burna Boy for his incredible performance at Madison Square Garden. Some of his twitter fans took to their page to share their experience.

“I was at the MSG and I can proudly say Burna is the only Nigerian artist that sounds exactly as he sounds on all his records. His voice is pure and his talent is unmatched. Now I understand why he sings his own praises. Most Nigerians do not appreciate him or value his work. If only they know how records are covered by music enthusiasts all over the world. He is indeed an African giant and I’m convinced we are only just seeing a fraction of what is to come from this amazing singer and his amazing team, ” said Fade.

“Now I know why Burna brags, he’s a master class. His stage presence is something else. Nobody comes near him in Africa. He commands and owns his stage. The audience got more than their money’s worth. I wanted to have a quick sneak of the performance and ended up watching the whole freaking video. Wow. What a show. I have decided to do away with my bias and accord him his due respect. I now hold him in high esteem,” said Theo.

“Am proud to be a Nigerian because of Burna Boy! He has successfully painted Nigeria on the global scene with his massive talent. Taking over the music space like a Colossus with his electrifying performance in Madison Square is no child’s play.He was absolutely breathtaking! Light years away from his peers and the difference between them is humungous. God bless Burna Boy for his unbelievable talents and for touching us with his music, ” said Roland.