Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the employment of 267 health technicians to boost manpower requirements in health facilities and health sector in the State.

In a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director General Press and Media Affairs to the Governor Mai Mala Buni.

He said the employment covers 140 Buni Scholars who recently graduated in various fields of Medical Sciences in India.

The Buni Scholars include 43 Bsc Nursing, 43 Bsc Pharmacy, 22 Bsc Medical Laboratory Science, 24 Bsc Radiology, 7 Bsc Optometry and 1 Bsc Public Health graduates.

Similarly, Governor Buni approved the employment of 127 health technicians currently serving as volunteers in health institutions across the State.

The governor directed the employment of the medical technicians who graduated earlier but were not formally employed but had been serving as volunteers in the medical centres.

The Buni Scholars are placed on CONHESS 8, while the volunteer technicians were placed on CONHESS 6/2.

The Buni administration had in the last five years consistently offered automatic employment to graduates of the State-owned Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery to improve personnel in the medical facilities.

Recall that Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Administration in Yobe State established Primary Healthcare Centres in the political wards of the State to ensure efficient and effective delivery of quality healthcare to the doorsteps of the people.

Similarly, the Government upgraded the four General Hospitals in Gashua, Potiskum, Geidam and Buni Yadi to Specialist hospitals, and eight Primary health centres to general hospitals while, the State teaching hospital was equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to make healthcare delivery accessible and affordable across the State.

