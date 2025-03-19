To remain competitive in the digital era, businesses should focus on sustainable and long-term growth rather than immediate profits. For Mode Media Ltd’s Co-Founder and CEO Monisade Ogunlana, this philosophy is the foundation of her overarching strategy. Motivated by a long-held passion for facilitating the success of small businesses, Ogunlana has dedicated herself to helping brands achieve growth potential by leveraging data-driven decision-making and digital marketing.

She began her marketing career at Utopia Media Group and progressed at Red for Africa, a leading consulting and data company with activities across the continent. She was a Senior Associate and one of the pioneer members of its digital practice, and she assisted in developing successful digital strategies. Her leadership in account management helped the company achieve an N60 million billing goal in 2020, and she worked with global brands such as Suzuki Motors, Zenith Bank, Marie Stopes International, and Pladis Global. This, alongside her academic pursuits, laid the foundation for her next giant leap.

Seeking to enhance her capabilities, Ogunlana received an MBA in Management Science from the Jones Graduate School of Business at Houston’s Rice University, where she was a Forte Fellow. She performed well as an MBA Ambassador and then transitioned into a Marketing and Admissions Analyst role at the Business School, guiding aspiring entrepreneurs along their journey to success in achieving their business goals. Reflecting on this path, she says, “I’ve learned that meaningful results come from embracing change and being ready so that when opportunities come, there’s no need to ‘get ready’ because you already are.”

At Mode Media Ltd, the agency she co-founded as a solution to the post-pandemic challenges of SMEs, Ogunlana employs her body of knowledge to prepare businesses to compete in the digital era. She feels that data is a game-changer for SMEs as it allows them to make more informed decisions and foresee market trends. “The beauty of digital marketing is that businesses can see precisely where their money is going and how it’s performing. With the use of AI tools, social media websites, email marketing, and SEO, businesses can get to know their customers better and modify their strategies accordingly.”

Beyond marketing, Ogunlana is a firm believer in business resilience, innovation, and financial health. She advocates for businesses to embrace digital transformation, consolidate operations, and view their brands as long-term investments. “Many SMEs shy away from adopting AI or utilizing AI tools and integrating them wholly into their business, not just in Nigeria but globally. But I believe emphasising customer engagement and making data-led decisions is the recipe for long-term success.”

Her commitment to building excellence also extends to leadership and mentorship. She has built teams throughout her career where innovation and collaboration thrive. “I believe people do their best work when they feel empowered and secure enough to provide their honest opinions.”. Setting proper expectations and alignment on S.M.A.R.T goals have helped us greatly in being able to quantify our success.

In addition, she aims to open doors to greater possibilities for women leaders and entrepreneurs and actively helps them through groups such as The RICE Business admissions office, Shine Your Light: The Young Marketing Pro Hub, Texas Young Professionals, and the business alumni network at RICE University.

For Ogunlana, the future of business is digital innovation and strategic flexibility. With Mode Media Ltd, she continues to break new ground in marketing, helping brands not just survive but thrive in a volatile economy. As she rightly puts it, “By building brand equity, streamlining operations, and developing new sources of revenue, businesses can set themselves up for resilience and long-term growth, no matter how volatile the market gets.”

Looking ahead, “I intend to expand my business model to the U.S. market and helping small businesses with marketing strategies that support disaster recovery, longevity, expansion, and financial stability in the near future,” she said.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

