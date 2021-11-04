Building collapse: REDAN seeks collaboration among developers for safety

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Lagos State chapter, is calling on all developers operating in the state to come under one umbrella in order to achieve safety and standards in real estate developments.

The association which was reacting to the collapse of a 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, explained that achieving safety and standards required adhering strictly to all Building Codes and Town Planning Regulations to avoid compromising on quality.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Bamidele Onalaja, and obtained by BusinessDay on Wednesday, REDAN expressed sadness over the collapse incident. “REDAN is sad over the attendant human fatalities and loss of material resources at the construction site; we commiserate with all families who lost their loved ones at the scene of the incident,” Onalaja said.

The association commiserated with the state government over the sad development. It expressed solidarity with, and confidence in the state government and its building regulatory agencies to establish the root cause of the tragedy and apply necessary sanctions where necessary.

“We call on all developers operating in the state, irrespective of their home office, to come under one umbrella and team up to achieve standardisation and safety in real estate development; we can achieve this by adhering strictly to all building codes and town planning regulations so as not to compromise on quality,” the branch chairman advised.