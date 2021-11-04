Building collapse: Lagos declares 3-day mourning, cancels official engagements

Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has on Thursday declared a three-day mourning over the Ikoyi building collapse, which occurred on Monday.

A statement by Gbenga Omotosho, the state commissioner for information, said flags, during these three days, will fly half-mast in public and private buildings.

Official state engagements have als been declared cancelled during the mourning period.

“The Lagos State government, once again, commiserates with all those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, again, on Thursday visited the site to encourage the rescuers and console relations of those believed to have been trapped in the 21-storey building.

He also visited hospital to cheer up those injured before swearing in a six-man panel of inquiry to find out why the building went down and recommend measures to prevent future occurence.

A total of 32 persons have so far been confirmed dead in the incident while nine have been rescued alive, as of Thursday.