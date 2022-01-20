Buhari’s diplomacy is stabilizing democracy in West Africa – Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari’s diplomatic efforts have helped to ensure peace, while also stabilizing Gambia’s fledgling democracy, with the successful inauguration of Adama Barrow, as the Gambian President for a second term.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday in Banjul attended the inauguration of Adama Barrow, as the Gambian President for a second term, to mark Nigeria’s strong commitment towards the entrenchment of democracy and good governance in that country and the West African sub region.

Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Nigeria had supported the entrenchment of democracy and good governance in Gambia following the refusal of Yahya Jammeh the former leader, to surrender power after losing an election.

Over the years, Nigeria under Buhari had championed the entrenchment of democracy, while also remains resolute in ensuring that it is sustained in the country.

Presidency noted that Jammeh only agreed to leave following the despatch of the Nigerian military to the Gambian capital Banjul.

Presidency said President Buhari’s presence in Banjul, underlined the affinity between Nigeria and The Gambia and indicates the value that Nigeria places on the need to strengthen democratic governance, the rule of law and the promotion of fundamental human rights in our sub-region.

“It is a testament to the fact that as West Africans, our destinies are tied together, and that Nigeria will continue to offer necessary support within ECOWAS to ensure that member states adhere to these cherished democratic ideals,” Buhari said.

Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts also recently ensured maximum sanction against Mali, which had rejected all efforts to restore democratic rule in that country by the military junta.

Garba noted that Nigeria has continued to assure Gambia of assistance through the establishment of strong bilateral economic institutions that will allow the private sectors of the two countries to collaborate in the areas of investment, manufacturing, shipping and air transportation.

These efforts has also ensured that Gambia’s business environment has gained a lot of attractiveness from Nigerian enterprises.

The Nigerian government is currently working to ensure that Volunteers from Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps (TAC) scheme will soon be made available to assist The Gambia to play active parts in vital sectors, such as education, health services, rural development, justice, security, public health, infrastructure development, environment and entrepreneurship.

“Almost five years ago, on January 26, 2017, The Gambia faced a difficult political crisis. ECOWAS, with the strong backing of the AU and the UN, intervened to restore democracy to this beautiful country.

“The Presidential inauguration in Banjul was done in the presence of African leaders and a jubilant crowd of Gambians at the Independence Stadium, Bakau.

The Nigerian delegation joined the others in commending The Gambian President as well as the Government and people of the Republic for a peaceful election after a successful first tenure in office.