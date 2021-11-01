Buhari to attend climate change conference in Glasgow, peace summit in Paris

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday depart Abuja for Glasgow, Scotland to attend the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, has said.

Shehu, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that the President is scheduled to deliver his statement at the High-Level segment for Heads of State and Government at the conference on November 2.

“President Buhari’s address is expected to highlight Nigeria’s key priorities and action to tackle climate change as well as progress on the country’s transition to low carbon economy, consistent with achieving the Paris Climate Agreement,” he said.

Shehu revealed that the conference, hosted by the United Kingdom in partnership with Italy, would bring parties together to help accelerate action towards the Paris Agreement as well as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Given Nigeria’s leading role in taking climate action and as a signatory to the Paris Agreement, COP 26 will afford a unique opportunity for the Nigerian delegation to work with other parties to make progress on the main goals of the conference.

“These include securing global net zero by mid-century and keeping 1.5C within reach, adapting to protect communities and natural habitats as well as mobilising the much needed finances to meet the set targets,” he said.

While in Glasgow, Buhari will participate in some side-line events hosted by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, Shehu added.

He said the president was accompanied by the minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, minister of state, environment, Sharon Ikeazor, national security adviser, Babagana Monguno and director-general, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

According to the presidential aide, the Nigerian leader will thereafter travel to Paris, France, on an official visit to reciprocate an earlier one to Nigeria by the French President Emmanuel Macron, and also attend the Paris Peace forum 2021.

The Paris Peace Forum will be the fourth edition to be hosted by the French president.

“It will have heads of state and government and CEOs of major multinationals as well as several civil society actors, gathering to advance concrete solutions to the enormous challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and to improve global governance in times of COVID-19.

”The summit will focus on spurring a more solid and inclusive recovery by addressing the various gaps in global governance, offering initiatives to better tend to the global commons and putting forward new principles of action for the post-COVID world,” he said.

Shehu revealed that while the president is in Paris, the Nigerian government would organise the Nigeria-Paris Forum.

According to him, the event is expected to pull a crowd of Nigerian and French investors, government and business leaders, diplomats and the media in the hope of showcasing opportunities on both sides.

The event is also expected to bring enlightenment to bear on the prevailing security, economic and investment climate in Nigeria, Shehu said, adding that Buhari was expected back in the country after the engagements.