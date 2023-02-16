Buhari to attend AU meeting in Addis Ababa

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to participate in the 36th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU).

The president who is expected back in the country on Monday will participate in the meeting with the theme “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation.’’

According to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President is expected to take part in three High-Level meetings on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some West African countries.

“First is the Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High-Level AU), to be chaired by the President of South Africa, in his capacity as the Chair of the Council for the month of February,” Shehu said.

“Second is the meeting of the Committee of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), currently chaired by the President of Niger Republic.

“On the margins of the annual meetings of the AU, President Buhari will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.”

He added that Buhari would deliver remarks at these events as well as present his National Statement at the opening session of the Summit, which brings together leaders from the AU member countries as well as a number of non-AU governments and international institutions accredited to the AU in Addis Ababa.

President Buhari will be accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials who will return to Abuja on Monday, February 20.