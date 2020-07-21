Buhari submits 2021-2023 MTEF/FSP to NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday submitted the 2021-2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) to the National Assembly.

The submission was conveyed in a letter personally signed by Buhari, addressed to Speaker of the House of Representatives and read at plenary.

Buhari in the letter said: ”It is with pleasure that I forward the 2021 to 2023 MTEF/FSP for the kind consideration and approval of this honourable House.

“Let me seize this opportunity to express my deep gratitude for the cooperation and support of the distinguished members of the House in our collective efforts to sustain the restoration of the January to December financial year.

“In line with our commitment, we have worked very hard to archive an earlier submissions of the MTEF/FSP.

“This is to allow the National Assembly to have time to perform its important constitutional duty of reviewing the framework.

“I herewith forward the 2021-2023 MTEL/FSP as the 2021 budget of the Federal Government will be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved 2021-2023 MTEL/FSP.

“I seek the cooperation of the National Assembly for expeditious legislative action on the submission.”