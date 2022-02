President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Electoral Amendment Bill, 2022.

Buhari signed the bill Friday in the presence of the Principal Officers of the National Assembly, including the Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The president came in from a two-day working visit to Nasarawa, proceeding to the signing ceremony immediately.