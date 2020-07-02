Buhari shifts focus to effecient service delivery in public service with Boards inauguration

Muhammadu Buhari,s expectations of robust service delivery in public service was strengthened, Thursday with the inauguration of chairmen and members of boards of Federal Character Commission (FCC), Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) and the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC):

This is especially as the boards have thier responsibilities enshrined in the Constitution

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, speaking after the boards were inaugurated, said the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation And Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), has “a very critical role to play, particularly how that we have very serious shortfall in our earnings”

“The essence of the revenue mobilization is to look at the non-oil sector particularly in terms of mobilizing revenue for the country. I believe that now that they have full compliment of their membership, they should be able to give it the necessary drive.

On the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Mustapha said the institution has the responsibility of looking at the federal civil service in terms of employment, promotion, capacity, adding that ” we need a new civil service to take us to the next level

“The Federal Character Commission particularly has the responsibilities in the constitution which is very fundamental to ensuring equitable distribution of not only offices but even amenities and benefits and welfare to the people of the country.

He said the ” organizations have many things to do in terms of reenergizing the system”

Members of RMAFC, include Ahmed Yusuf ( Taraba)Bello Wamakko from (Sokoto),Oladele Gboyega (Osun), Adamu Dibai ( Borno), Alfred Egba (Bayelsa), and Hajiya Salamatu Bala (Adamawa)