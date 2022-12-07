Buhari seeks Reps’ approval of FCT 2023 budget proposal

President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted the 2023 budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the House of Representatives for consideration and approval.

Buhari in a letter addressed to the speaker of the House Representatives and read by Ahmed Idris-Wase, the deputy speaker, who presided over plenary on Tuesday, appealed to the lawmakers to give accelerated consideration to the request.

“Pursuant to Section 121 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria1999 (as amended), I forward herewith the FCT’s 2023 statutory budget proposal, for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives.

“In the preparation of the FCT’s 2023 statutory budget proposal, the Federal Capital Territory Administration aligns with the Federal Government’s laudable fiscal development policies.

“Accordingly, the FCT 2023 budget proposal prioritises improvement in healthcare services, job creations, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education, and increased productivity in agriculture, in order to lift significant numbers of our citizens out of poverty.

“While hoping that this submission will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the House, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” Buhari said in the letter.