Buhari Says Service Chiefs have failed

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday ordered Service Chiefs to do more than they are currently doing to tackle the issue of insecurity in the country, adding that their best is not good enough.

The President also warned that henceforth, excuses will no longer be tolerated, even as he said he expects everyone to live up to expectations going forward.

National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Mungonu, disclosed this while addressing State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, on Thursday after the President’s meeting with the service chiefs.

Mungonu said Buhari also ordered him to meet with governors of the northwest state including that of Niger State, in order to know what the problems are and find solutions to them.

The meeting held inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where Buhari was briefed on how the increasing security challenges across the country are being tackled.

Details soon…