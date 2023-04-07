Buhari sacks Saratu Umar as NIPC boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of Saratu Umar as the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), with immediate effect.

In a directive to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo CON, the President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

The directive was confirmed in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

This is the second time Umar will be sacked as NIPC Boss.

Seven years after she was removed by former President Goodluck Jonathan as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Umar was appointed in July last year by Buhari to take over the helms of affairs of the Commission.

Jonathan had removed Saratu as the NIPC Boss in 2014 on the suspicion that she leaked information on the granting of questionable tax waivers estimated to be worth $20bn.

But President Muhammadu Buhari had in July last year reappointed her to take charge of the foremost Investment Promotion Agency in Nigeria.