Buhari returns from Kigali after 26th CHOGM

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday afternoon, returned to Abuja after attending the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in the capital of Rwanda, Kigali.

President Buhari, had traveled on Wednesday, June 22, and was received by senior government officials in Rwanda.

While in Kigali, the president attended the official opening ceremony on June 24, followed by high-level meetings of Heads of State and Government on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 June.

He also held high-level bilateral discussions with other Commonwealth leaders, including the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and met with Nigerians living in Rwanda.

President Muhammadu Buhari also welcomed the reappointment of Patricia Scotland, QC, as Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, even as he urges Justice and equity for members.

The Commonwealth Secretary General was last Friday, in Kigali, Rwanda, reappointed by consensus for a further two years to complete the balance of her period in office.

The Nigerian leader commended the purposeful leadership of the Dominican-born diplomat in the last six years, noted that she has been championing the values of the association in the areas of youth, women and childcare, trade, among others.

Buhari expressed happiness that under her tenure the organisqqation has been alive to its responsibilities in promoting shared commonwealth values and aspirations aimed at supporting collective interventions in health, climate change, environment, sustainable energy, ocean protection and blue economies, small and vulnerable island states, good governance, rule of law and democracy.

The president also welcomed the various declarations presented for consideration and adoption during CHOGM 2022 namely; the Declaration on Sustainable Urbanisation; the Commonwealth Living Lands Charter; and the Kigali Declaration on Childcare and Protection Reform.

He noted that the letter and spirit of these declarations are relevant to the common desire and aspirations to promote international peace and security, sustainable economic growth, development and the rule of law, good governance, democracy, respect for human rights and gender equality.

President Buhari while wishing the Secretary-General a very successful term in office, also thanked her for being very supportive of Nigeria during her term in office.

”My firm belief is that the Commonwealth will survive and thrive for as long as the principles of justice and equity remain the cornerstone of our political, economic and social contract,” the President says.

The President was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; the Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

Others in the President’s entourage are the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Rufa’i Abubakar and the Chairman/CEO Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NidCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa