Buhari renews appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday approved renewal of the appointments of 12 non-career ambassadors.

The president also assured Nigerians of fairness in representation and inclusiveness in all matters of governance.

The assurance from the president became necessary following recent complaints after announcement of 41 non-career ambassadors that some states were not captured.

The renewal of the appointments followed a performance evaluation, which necessitated an approval for continuation in office of the ambassadors, and the president will still decide if they will remain in their current postings.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, listed the non-career ambassadors to include Uzoma E. Emenike (Abia), Yusuf M. Tuggar (Bauchi), Muhammad B. Madugu (Bauchi), Baba Ahmad Jidda (Borno), Uyigue O. Oghogho (Edo), and Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti).

Others are Deborah S. Iliya (Kaduna), Mohammed D. Rimi (Katsina), Tijjani Muhammad-Bande (Kebbi), Modupe E. Irele (Lagos), Adeyinka Asekun (Ogun), and Goni Modu Zanna Bura (Yobe).

President Buhari congratulated the ambassadors on the renewal, urging them to keep upholding and promoting the values of stewardship to Nigeria, while bridging good relations with other nations.