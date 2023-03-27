Buhari reappoints Gambo Aliyu as NACA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the renewal of the appointment of Gambo Aliyu as the director-general of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS.

The approval of his reappointment was conveyed by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the Government of the Federation, according to a statement on Friday signed by Toyin Aderibigbe, NACA’s spokesperson,

The statement informed that the reappointment of Aliyu takes effect from June 26, 2023, for a final term of four years.

“A statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation says President Buhari congratulates both appointees and urges them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties,” the statement read.

Aliyu was first appointed on June 26, 2019, after his predecessor, Prof Sani Aliyu, resigned from the agency one year before the end of his tenure.

Aliyu, who is an epidemiologist and Public Health expert, attended the Ahmadu Bello University of Zaria, Nigeria, where he obtained a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery in 1995 before he proceeded to the University of Maryland to obtain a Ph.D. in Epidemiology in 2012.

He was the chief of the party for the Nigeria Indicator and Impact Survey until his appointment at NACA.

The statement also noted that the Chief executive officer at the National Lottery Trust Fund, Bello Maigariwas reappointed for another four-year tenure effective from February 26, 2023.