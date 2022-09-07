Buhari presides over FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC)

The meeting which is also attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is the highest policy making body of the federal government.

BusinessDay checks show that issues around the 2023 budget billed for submission to the National Assembly, this September and the report of government team negotiating with the Academy Staff Union of Universities are on the front burners.

Read also: ASUU not aware of FG’s 23.5% salary increase – Ashiru

The Cabinet is also expected to deliberate of the report of the Ebele Okeke’s White Paper committee recently submitted to the government, with a view to aligning decisions with the 2023 budget.

The meeting is also being attended by some Ministers, including Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Adamu Adamu, (Education), Hadi Sirika( Aviation) and Rauf Aregbesola, ( Interior)

Details later.