Buhari postpones London medical trip

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed his planned visit to London for a scheduled medical follow-up amid public outburst over the inadequacies in Nigeria’s public healthcare sector.

Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesman, announced this in a statement on Friday, saying a new date would be announced in due course.

The spokesman had earlier announced on Thursday that Buhari would travel to London on Friday for a scheduled medical follow-up that would take at least two weeks.

