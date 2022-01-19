Buhari order completion of projects, as Osinbajo presides over first 2022 FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Ministries Departments and Agencies of the federal government to expedite actions over completion of all ongoing projects.

The completion of these ongoing projects is top on the agenda as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presides over the first Federal Executive Council FEC meeting in 2022.

The meeting Businessday gathered is also deliberating on the implementation of the N17.12T budget signed by President Mohammadu Buhari late last year.

The Vice President is standing in for President Buhari who is attending the inauguration of the Gambian President.

Businessday gathered that amongst the memos scheduled for discussion, the Ministry of Works and Housing has the highest number of items.

These include the Lagos to Ibadan expressway, the Abuja-Kaduna and Kano expressway and the 2nd Niger bridge, which the President said must be completed in 2022.

Businessday also gathered from sources close to the Cabinet Office that the MDAs have been asked to put new projects on hold, especially those not covered by the 2021 and the 2022 budgets.

President Buhari departed Abuja, early Wednesday, for Banjul, Republic of The Gambia, to attend the inauguration of Gambian President, Adama Barrow, following his re-election for a second term.

Recall that Buhari, along with other ECOWAS leaders, played a leading role in the restoration of democratic rule in The Gambia in 2017 after the former President, Yahya Jammeh, refused to surrender power after losing the election.

The President is accompanied on the trio by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Security Adviser,Babagana Monguno, Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufai, and other top government officials.

The President is however expected back in the country at the end of the inauguration ceremonies.