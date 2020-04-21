Buhari loses bodyguard

Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, lost his  body-guard, Lawal Mato, a Warrant Officer ( WO)

The President’s media aide, Garba Shehu, said in a statement that Mato died after struggling with diabetes for three years.

The President, in his reaction, described the officer, who had been working with him for many years before he won the 2015 elections, as “very thorough, trustworthy and dependable soldier who carried out his duty with diligence and focus.’’

President Buhari prayed that Allah would ease his passage to paradise and grant his family, government and people of Jigawa State, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Shehu said Mato was part of a team that former President Umaru Musa Yar’adua bequeathed  to President Buhari as personal security.

Mato’s death is coming few days after the President lost his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, to Coronavirus. Mato had been off full duty for three years on account of the illness.

 

