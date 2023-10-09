Buhari is now living in regret — Former minister

Solomon Dalung, former minister of sports and youth development, says former President Muhammadu Buhari is living in regret.

In an interview with Trust Radio on Monday, Dalung alleged that Buhari’s allies dragged his name in the mud.

Dalung, who served under the Buhari’s government in his first tenure, also alleged that the immediate past administration failed to fulfil the promises made to Nigeria during the 2015 campaign.

Read also: Heavens will never forgive Buhari for the wrongs he did to Nigeria – Muoma

He said he has a responsibility to speak the truth as a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dalung further pointed out that the Buhari government promised to address the security situation, revamp the economy, and fight corruption across Nigeria but rather, the situation worsened in this tenure.

Read also: Nepotism: Buhari, Boko Haram pursued same agenda with different strategies – Kukah

According to Dalung, “We failed to meet our expectations, and I am not hypocritical because as a major stakeholder who campaigned vigorously in 2015 and went to the nooks and crannies of the north, of all the promises we made, we fulfilled none of them.

“Looking back, reflecting and evaluating the situation as it is today, we failed woefully”.