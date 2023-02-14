Buhari inaugurates 22-man transition c’ttee

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday inaugurated a 22-man presidential transition committee saddled with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme that will usher in the next administration as he prepares to exit power on May 29, 2023.

Recall that the president Thursday last week established the presidential transition council under Executive Order 14, 2023 to give it a legal backing.

At the inauguration yesterday, Buhari appealed to the incoming government to preserve his administration’s projects, to ensure sustainability in governance.

He said his administration has advanced the fortunes of the country and learned lessons that will be fully documented and handed over to the next administration and which will be helpful to the new administration

Buhari, who was represented by Boss Mustapha, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), mandated the committee headed by the SGF to ensure proper documentation and communication of his reforms, in clear terms, so that “the incoming administration understands what we have done, the basis of our decisions, what we achieved and the opportunities for continuity.”

He described his reforms as ‘historic’, adding that “although the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, sets out the overarching framework for assumption of office of the president, this is the first time in our history as a country that the Federal Government of Nigeria will be establishing a detailed process for managing presidential transitions of government at the federal level.

“In line with the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023, the council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme,” Mustapha said.

The council is expected to facilitate the handing over process by the current president to the president-elect; organise for the security of the president-elect and the vice president-elect, including coordinating security briefings on the nation’s security matters post- elections.

Other mandate of the council is to organise for the necessary facilities including fully furnished office and personnel for the President-elect and his/her transition team.

“Co-ordinate the briefings of the president-elect by relevant public officers; facilitate communication between the outgoing president and the president-elect; prepare the programme and organise for the swearing-in ceremony.

“Carry out any other activity necessary to ensure optimal performance of the functions of the president under the constitution and perform any other function assigned to it under the 1999 constitution as amended,” he said.

He added that the council shall have all powers necessary for the execution of its functions under the new Executive Order and shall conduct its business in line with national ethics as espoused in Section 23 of the constitution.

He also said that except as otherwise provided in the Executive Order, the council may determine its own procedure.

He said, “I enjoin each of us to put in even more effort in ensuring the next administration receives every support needed to make an early and quick start. In a few months, it will be eight years that the Buhari administration has been in power.

“Within this period, we have made significant strides in advancing the fortunes of our nation, we have also learnt lessons that will be useful for the incoming administration and it is on the strength of this trajectory, that the current administration is committing itself to making the 2023 transition process seamless for the incoming president and his team.

The SGF also said that the reforms that enabled those achievements must, therefore, be documented and communicated in clear terms, so the incoming administration understands what we have done, the basis of our decisions, what we achieved and the opportunities for continuity.

“Our achievements must be preserved. To maximise the limited time we have, Mr. President has directed the chairperson of the council to convene the inaugural meeting of the council with immediate effect. This aims to kick off the transition process across all levels of government in line with Executive Order No. 14 of 2023.

“The president expects that the transition process will be replicated across the state government,” he said.

Folashade Yemi-Esan, the head of service of the federation, speaking on behalf of all the members of the council, said it was a privilege to be called upon to serve.