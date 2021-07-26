Buhari in London for education summit, check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari has travelled to the United Kingdom to attend the Global Education Summit on (GPE) 2021 to 2025 which will be virtual and a small in-person event in London, an official statement from his office said.

After the summit, President Buhari will hold a bilateral talk with Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK, who will be co-hosting the event along with President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, and will spend time in London for ‘medical check-up.

Femi Adesina, who confirmed this development in a statement, said the summit will bring together heads of state and government as well as stakeholders and youth leaders.

Similarly, it will provide a platform for partners to chart a way forward towards transforming education systems through the exchange of best practices.

“It will also offer the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support GPE’s work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories,” he said.

“Deliberations at the Summit will focus on: The Power of Education –A Conversation between Global Champions; Transforming Education for Girls; Financing for Impact and Recovery and; What Now? Priorities for Transforming Education in the Coming Five Years, among others,’’ Adesina further said.

He stated that the President is due back to the country by the second week of August 2021.

The President will be accompanied by Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State Education; retired Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno, National Security Adviser, and Amb. Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency.