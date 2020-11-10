Buhari hails Mamman Daura at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, felicitated with his nephew, Mamman Daura, on his 81st birthday, describing him as “a dedicated public servant, consummate administrator, and one of our worthiest gentlemen who is widely misunderstood by so many.”

In a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President also described him as “a thoroughbred public administrator with an all rounded knowledge and experience in life and government.”, added that “it’s impossible to sit down with Daura without gaining from his vast experience, knowledge and wisdom.”

The President noted that “among Daura’s unappreciated virtues are his humility, compassion and zeal to provide mentoring to many who are privileged to be with him or close to him.”

Daura, a veteran of Nigeria’s political history and active participant in its development, has been seen as the “engine room” or President Buhari’s administration because of his closeness to the President and the strong influence he exact at the corridors of the Presidential Villa, since Buhari became President in 2015.

Many also see him as the head of the “cabal” at the Presidential Villa Abuja

Perhaps, the President alluding to these views, noted that Mamman Daura, “the revered journalist and public administrator, as being “needlessly misunderstood.”

He added that “Daura’s experience is not unusual because many great men are not appreciated, which stems from the cynical obsession of many of his critics.”

President Buhari therefore, advised Nigerians “to be just and fair-minded in the assessment of public figures like Mamman Daura whose contributions to the development of the country overshadow perceived flaws.”

“As you celebrate the ripe age of 81, may Allah bless you with better health and longer life in the service of Nigeria and mankind. You are a fountain of inspiration and an inexhaustible reservoir of knowledge. We are proud of your invaluable support.

“I wish you more abundant blessings from God. Happy birthday,” the President told the elder statesman.