Buhari hails Governor-elect Soludo, Daura at 82

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Anambra state Governor-elect, Charles Soludo with a charge to the incoming governor to work for peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.

Soludo, who contested the Anambra Governorship election under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was declared winner in the gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, beating the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and All Progressive Congress APC.

The President also commended the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

President Buhari enjoins Soludo, member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the Southeast in general.

“The President looks forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.

The President also on Wednesday, congratulated Mamman Daura as he marks his 82nd birthday November 10.

In a message to his uncle and close associate, President Buhari says no one deserves a happier birthday than Malam Daura, describing him “as a complete gentleman widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect, famous for his master strokes.

“May you be blessed with good health and happiness and continue to serve the nation. Stay well and do the maximum for the country. God bless you with a long and healthy life.”