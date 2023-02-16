Buhari extends deadline on old N200 note only till April 10, 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the old N200 note be released back into circulation for the next 60 days

The President in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday, also approved that all existing old N1000 and N500 notes remain redeemable at the CBN and designated points, in line with Section 20(3) of the CBN Act 2007,

“To further ease the supply pressures particularly to our citizens, I have given approval to the CBN that the old N200 bank notes be released back into circulation and that it should also be allowed to circulate as legal tender with the new N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes for 60 days from February 10, 2023 to April 10 2023 when the old N200 notes ceases to be legal tender.

“Considering the health of our economy and the legacy we must bequeath to the next administration and future generations of Nigerians, I admonish every citizen to strive harder to make their deposits by taking advantage of the platforms and windows being provided by the CBN.

He however assured Nigerians that his administration will continue to assess the implementation with a view to ensuring that Nigerians are not unnecessarily burdened. In this regard, the CBN shall ensure that new notes become more available and accessible to our citizens through the banks.

