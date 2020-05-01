BusinessDay
Buhari directs NDDC to provide N6.250bn to fight Coronavirus

...extends Management tenure to December, 2020

by

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to provide intervention support to complement efforts of the Federal and State governments against further spread of COVID-19 in the nine States of the Niger Delta region, in the sum of N6.25b only.

The President also approved the extension of the tenure of the  Keme Pondei-led Interim Management Committee of the Commission from May 1 to December 31, 2020.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stayed this in a statement on Thursday.

Adesina said the extension is to cover the period of the forensic audit of the NDDC, earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council, under the chairmanship of the President.

The materials and supplies are to be done through the Emergency Procurement method as provided in Sections 42(b) (c) and 43 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007.

