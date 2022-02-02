Buhari condemns Coup in Guinea-Bissau

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attempted coup in Guinea-Bissau, with an assurance that Nigeria will continue to defend democracy in West Africa.

President Buhari while speaking with Umaro Embalo, shortly after the Guinea-Bissau leader survived a military attempt to overthrow his government, on Tuesday night, congratulated the loyal troops in Guinea-Bissau.

The President also congratulated Embalo on surviving the coup attempt and commended the loyal troops in Guinea Bissau for the show of patriotism leading to their “spectacular victory” over the disloyal elements of the military.

Speaking at a dinner in honour of the 2022 Committee of Business, Political, Media and Civil Society Leaders, the President said he was looking forward to completing his tenure in 2023, leaving a legacy for a united, peaceful, and prosperous Nigeria with 24 years of uninterrupted democracy.

The President condemned the attempt to subvert the established constitutional order in Guinea Bissau and extended the goodwill and support of the government and people of Nigeria to the Guinea-Bissauans and the Embalo administration.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen the existing bilateral ties between our sisterly nations, and the defence and promotion of democracy and its values throughout the sub region, and the entire continent,”

Read also: PDP lawmakers urge Buhari to sign reworked Electoral Bill

In the course of the conversation, President Embalo assured President Buhari that the situation had been brought under control and that “all is well, and normalcy fully restored.”

The tiny West African country is experiencing another coup, a second time in three years, having witnessed a similar attack in August 2920.

President Buhari at a recent meeting declared that “ Nigeria has gone passed the stage of Military takeovers”

The West African subregion had in recent time witnessed the resurgence of military takeovers in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso in August 2020, September 2021 and January 2022

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state, also at a recent meeting, had noted that “Nigeria has a manifest destiny to protect democracy not just in Nigeria but also in our region.

According to him, “ But in doing that we must ensure that our politicians adhere strictly to constitutional principles and I am happy that our President’s position on leaders seeking third term is well known.”