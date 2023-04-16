Buhari calls for end to war in Sudan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday described the violence which erupted in the Sudanese capital between the military and powerful para-military, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as “unwelcome”.

Speaking during a visit to him by the Transitional President of Chad, Mahamat Déby Itno in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, Buhari also described the fighting that claimed tens of lives as unfortunate.

A statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, said the two leaders reviewed the unfortunate situation and called on all neighbouring countries and the international community to prevail on the warring sides to stop fighting and negotiate.

“The situation in Sudan is unfortunate,” said the President, adding that Sudan deserved peace after all that it had gone through in the past.

The fight which has claimed over 56 lives, leaving another 595 injured, has also truncated efforts to conduct election that would have ushered in a new democratic process

The country’s doctors trade union said the deaths came during sustained fighting on Saturday, with UK and US embassies in the city both urging their citizens to stay indoors.

Both the Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are reported to be engaged in the battle to gain control of the country’s symbolic sites, including the Presidential palace and the Khartoum international airport.

The two parties forged a partnership following the ousting of former leader Omar al Bashir in 2019, but army boss General Abdel Fattah al Burhan has been the country’s de facto president since the military took over in 2021.

All efforts to resolve the crises failed as the Sudan’s armed forces dismissed any possibility of negotiations between the two sides.

President Buhari however commended the Chadian leader for his “efforts to see a calming down, and for them to live peacefully”.

Deby-Itno told President Buhari that the situation in Sudan was worrisome.

“Unfortunately, if not arrested, it will have serious repercussions on neighbouring countries,” Deby-Itno stated.

As for the steps his country took in response to the crisis, President Deby-Itno said, “we have closed our borders to Sudan and reinforced our security.

“I have spoken to the leaders of both factions. If everyone tries, it will calm down the situation. African leaders, especially the elders including President Buhari, Macky Sall (Senegal) and Africa Union(AU ) Chairperson Azali Assoumani (Comoros) need to step in”, because, according to the President, “ For two days, they have been killing themselves.”

The Chadian leader wished President Buhari a successful Umrah and all the best as he prepares to leave office.