Buhari approves allocation of houses to Super Eagles 1994 squad

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles squad that won the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Tunisia in 1994, about 27 years after, making real a promise by the Federal Government.

Presidential Spokesman , Garba Shehu, said the approval followed a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Already, four of the players who won the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations for Nigeria in 1994, Wilfred Agbonavbare, Uche Okafor, Thompson Oliha and Stephen Keshi are now deceased.

Shehu said the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.

The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen.

Christian Chukwu, Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, A Asielue( now a Colonel in the Army) and B. Aromasodun.

The President also approved the constitution of the Board of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) for a period of three years, reappointing Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State, as Chairman.

Other members of the board according to a statement by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Sheri, includes, Modestus Umenzekwe, Anambra State; Mumini I. Hanafi, Kwara State; Adamu Dadi, Yobe State; and Adamu Ismaila, Adamawa State.

The board also has Zubairu S.N, Nasarawa State; Chinyere Anokwuru, Abia State; Yinka Ogunsulire, Ondo State: Veronica N. Shinnaan, Plateau State; Aleruchi Cookey-Gam, Rivers State and Olajumoke O. Akinwunmi, Ogun State.

Shehu said the President Buhari’s approval of the appointment into the Board of FHA takes into cognisance requisite competence, experience and network in the housing industry to actualize the Administration’s vision of providing decent and affordable housing for Nigerians.