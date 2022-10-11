Buhari advocates tech-driven mineral resources development

President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend advocated the use of technology for harnessing Nigeria’s strategic mineral resources.

The president spoke at State House, Abuja, while playing host to Michael Lodge, the secretary-general of the International Seabed Authority, who was attending a workshop on Africa Deep Sea Resources in Abuja.

He said resources would be deployed, and studies done, believing it would be worth the while.

The president also praised the Nigerian Navy for its role in protecting the country’s maritime domain, urging it to “continue to guard us jealously.”

Lodge thanked Nigeria for hosting the international workshop and lauded leadership role the country plays on the African continent.

He encouraged the country to explore its deep seabed resources “to support the blue economy,” and pledged solidarity with Nigeria during his administration as the secretary-general.