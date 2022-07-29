BSTAN Homes mulls provision of 100,000 houses annually, opens office in Lagos

BSTAN Homes, one of Nigeria’s leading real estate property developers in the commercial, retail and luxury residential business, has disclosed plans to provide 100,000 homes annually through its National Housing Fair.

The organisation also opened office in Lagos and launched seven ground breaking projects which include Baleric Estate, Eleko Junction; Rubyrose Estate in Abraham Adesanya, Lekki; Ocean View Resort in Ibeju Lekki; De-Royal Estate, Ojota Arepo; Olive City Estate, Ado Junction, Ibeju Lekki; Flora City Estate, Ogombo Road, Lekki and City Max Estate, Magodo Phase 1.

Speaking during the launch of its Lagos Branch, Becky Olubukola, president, BSTAN Homes, said considering the fact that Lagos is the most populated states in Nigeria and possibly West Africa, the need for housing in Lagos cannot be overemphasised.

According to Olubukola, there are many people who live in slums and several people cannot afford to pay rent, adding that one of the major things BSTAN Homes intend to achieve in Lagos is to make homes affordable and available for everyone and ensure that every Nigerian can afford its projects.

“We have been in business for 16 years now and we understand housing development. I am a stakeholder in Housing development. I am a PHD holder in Estate Management and Construction. I have a voice in Housing and I know the most important thing to do as a real estate firm is to make your homes affordable.

“Several projects going on in Lagos are not affordable. What is important is to build what people can afford, make mortgages available for them. This is one of the things that make us different in all the 11 states we operate in Nigeria, especially our head office in Abuja,” she explained.

The president of BSTAN said the organisation has 14 on-going projects in Abuja that have been sold out, noting that the company’s projects are often sold out between three to six months.

Read also: Foundation for missing persons set to launch in Lagos, Nigeria

She said this is because BSTAN Homes have several mortgage plans for customers as people can make daily payments, N33,000 weekly payment, N50 monthly payment and N150,000 quarterly payment, stressing that the organisation is a pocket friendly organisation.

“We have the Kiddies legacy for the children, projects for youths and for everyone. One of the things to be rest assured is that there is something for everyone in BSTAN Homes,” she added.

Olubukola said one of the major achievements for BSTAN is the National House Fair and it will be holding the 6th edition of the Fair this year, 1st of December, 2022 at Oriental hotel, Lagos.

She hinted that from the fair, BSTAN has provided 26,850 homes, with its major plan is to ensure it can provide 100,000 homes every year.

“We do 10 plots every year for free and this means 50 families have received 50 free houses since the National House Fare started. She assured that this year will be no different as lucky winners from the raffle draw will not only be gifted houses but there will be several other compensation gifts.

“Ten families will be owners of plots of lands in Lagos worth millions of naira. The raffle tickets give people the opportunity to win these plots of lands and several other consolation prizes. Beyond that, we have a 20 percent discount on all our projects opened in Lagos. Raffle tickets are available online and our office in Lagos,” she said.