British Council restates commitment to empower Nigerian youth’s education, creative industry

as British Council launches amplifying the voices of the future in Lagos

The British Council has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Nigerian youth in education and creative industry to enable them to develop skills, and confidence to help them make positive impacts on society in the face of challenges beclouding the sectors.

Chilufya Besa, the country director at the British Council, made this known at an event held recently in Lagos, themed; “Amplifying the Voices of the Future.”

“Amplifying the Voices of the Future” resonates with Nigeria’s demographic reality, nearly 70 per cent of the country’s population is under 30. Our mission is rooted in education, cultural exchange, and creating opportunities,” Besa said.

She emphasised the British Council’s alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those addressing quality education, gender equality, and reduced inequalities.

Nigeria’s education sector is grappling with significant challenges, including limited funding, outdated infrastructure, and a shortage of qualified teachers, all of which impact the quality of learning for millions of students.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), over 10 million children in Nigeria are out of school, with factors like poverty, insecurity, and gender inequality further widening the education gap.

This funding gap restricts its ability to compete internationally and undermines Nigeria’s potential to harness its creative talent as a driver of economic growth and cultural influence.

Meanwhile, the British Council recently marked its 80th anniversary in Nigeria by reaffirming its commitment to empowering young Nigerians, particularly in education and the creative industry.

Besa highlighted initiatives that have seen tangible impact, including the recent support given to 20 young Nigerian filmmakers whose works are now showcased at international film festivals. Through these initiatives, she noted, the Council aims to support young people to become change-makers in their communities.

“By amplifying young voices, we support global aspirations for a fairer, more inclusive future,” Besa added.

The British Council, in collaboration with the Nigerian government and local educational institutions, has also championed reforms to enhance the quality and resilience of Nigeria’s educational system.

Simon Field, the UK deputy head of mission, echoed the sentiment, lauding the British Council’s contribution to Nigeria’s growth since 1944.

He praised the partnership’s enduring success, grounded in shared values and mutual respect. “By working together, we can overcome challenges and unlock the vast potential within both our nations,” Field said.

Through continued investments in education, creative arts, and cultural exchange, the British Council said it aims to address Nigeria’s education challenges by providing a pathway for the country’s youth to lead and innovate, despite the significant obstacles facing the sector.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

